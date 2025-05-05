Blue Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 14,926 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Blue Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $333,521,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,382,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,193 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,152,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,428 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,145,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,473,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,340,000 after buying an additional 894,562 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM stock opened at $47.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

