Blue Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 54,999 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Blue Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 54,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Blue Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $51.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

