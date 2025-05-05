Blue Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 415,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $94,588,000 after purchasing an additional 35,414 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 277,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,185,000 after acquiring an additional 53,946 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $218.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.61 and a 200-day moving average of $234.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.86.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

