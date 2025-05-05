Blue Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Blue Capital Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 91,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGOL opened at $30.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $32.87.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

