Block (NYSE:XYZ) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Barclays

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Macquarie cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $45.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.83. Block has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.86.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Block had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Block will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $27,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,305.52. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,976 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $111,031.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,604.82. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,324 shares of company stock worth $1,297,662. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Block by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,775,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Block by 18,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

