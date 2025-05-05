BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Takes Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trex by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after acquiring an additional 393,850 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Trex by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $87,869.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,505.40. This represents a 45.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Trex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trex from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $60.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.98. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.54 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

