BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,298.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $116.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.47.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

