BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Invests $2.15 Million in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $39.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.4783 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.76%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

