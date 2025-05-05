Blackstone Inc. Purchases 4,956,379 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Blackstone Inc. increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 650.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,718,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956,379 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 1.1% of Blackstone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Enbridge worth $242,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 206,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,417,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,152,000 after acquiring an additional 58,176 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,648,000 after acquiring an additional 536,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,888,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 631,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE:ENB opened at $46.86 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $102.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 157.56%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

