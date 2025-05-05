Blackstone Inc. Has $586.53 Million Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Blackstone Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,262,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,513,600 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners makes up 2.7% of Blackstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $586,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,809,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $876,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,362 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 624.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 785,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,171,000 after buying an additional 676,729 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,404,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,971,000 after acquiring an additional 637,266 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $19,079,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,064,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,903,000 after acquiring an additional 159,016 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of WES opened at $36.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.33. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.