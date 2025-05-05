Bitcoin Private Market Cap Reaches $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00038203 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00000833 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

