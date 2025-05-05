BIP Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BIP Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $227.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. KeyCorp raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.21.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

