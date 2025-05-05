BIP Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,687,651,000 after purchasing an additional 922,650,274 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,959,000 after buying an additional 22,230,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,969,000 after buying an additional 18,567,654 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721,533 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,171,000 after acquiring an additional 737,805 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.96 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $50.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

