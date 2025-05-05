BIP Wealth LLC Purchases 652 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 1,811 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $962,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,892.08. This trade represents a 24.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $8,676,247. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.26.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $311.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.16 and a 200-day moving average of $299.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

