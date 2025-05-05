BIP Wealth LLC Purchases 407 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 168,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,376,000 after purchasing an additional 39,670 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 69,461 shares during the last quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $98.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.