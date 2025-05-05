BIP Wealth LLC Invests $222,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $184.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.25 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FI. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $237.00 target price on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $218.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

