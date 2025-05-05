BIP Wealth LLC Invests $211,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE MO opened at $59.60 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

