BIP Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $580,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marriott International by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,162,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,662,000 after buying an additional 512,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 36,564.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,636,000 after acquiring an additional 359,795 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $249.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.73. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus upped their target price on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Melius Research raised Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, April 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.10.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

