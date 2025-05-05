BIP Wealth LLC Buys 1,748 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,959 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Cfra Research raised shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. China Renaissance assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

NIKE Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE NKE opened at $58.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

