B&G Foods (BGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect B&G Foods to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter. B&G Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.750 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $551.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.95 million. On average, analysts expect B&G Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BGS opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $531.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. B&G Foods has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $11.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.90%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

