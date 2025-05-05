Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on YPF. Hsbc Global Res upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 0.7 %

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $47.43.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 32.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

