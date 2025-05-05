Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 65 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,207,499,000 after buying an additional 117,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,439,392,000 after acquiring an additional 229,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,321,000 after acquiring an additional 182,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,937,000 after purchasing an additional 70,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,098 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $267.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.18 and its 200 day moving average is $251.16. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.32.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

