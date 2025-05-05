Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Republic Services by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $250.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.92 and a 1-year high of $252.40. The company has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.19.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus set a $260.00 price target on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

