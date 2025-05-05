Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $307.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.83 and a 52 week high of $379.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

VMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

