Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,468,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,518,000 after acquiring an additional 59,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,785,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,484,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,481,000 after purchasing an additional 229,550 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 738,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,566,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,506,000.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.06.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

