Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 212,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,060,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,627,000 after acquiring an additional 55,588 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 314,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,148,000 after purchasing an additional 90,808 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $212.20 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.40 and a 1-year high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.10.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 87.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

