Beta Finance (BETA) Price Reaches $0.0008

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Beta Finance has a market cap of $130,958.18 and $153,364.21 worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

