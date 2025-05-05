Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Consider – May 4th

IonQ, Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, Booz Allen Hamilton, Quantum Computing, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the research, development or sale of quantum‐computing hardware, software and related services. Because quantum computers use quantum-mechanical phenomena to tackle problems exponentially faster than classical machines, firms in this sector tend to exhibit higher volatility and long-term growth potential. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to a cutting-edge technology that could revolutionize fields such as cryptography, materials science and drug discovery. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ traded up $3.54 on Friday, reaching $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,944,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,284,881. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. IonQ has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. 68,986,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,100,076. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.41. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.94. 43,155,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,856,580. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $101.05 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ QUBT traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,761,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,995,559. Quantum Computing has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75.

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTIW traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 479,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,302. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 288,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -1.11. AmpliTech Group has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $6.43.

