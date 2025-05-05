Best Large Cap Stocks To Watch Today – May 4th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Apple, Invesco QQQ, Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization generally exceeds $10 billion. These firms tend to be well-established, financially stable and often pay regular dividends. Because of their size and track record, large-cap stocks typically exhibit lower volatility and steady growth, making them a core holding in many investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,968,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,860,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.18. The company has a market capitalization of $925.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.79, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.50. The stock had a trading volume of 189,662,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,427,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.85 and a 200-day moving average of $128.14. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded down $7.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.35. 100,891,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,192,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.15 and a 200 day moving average of $228.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $7.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $488.83. 39,139,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,391,209. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.56 and a 200-day moving average of $499.58. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $306.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Amazon.com stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.98. 77,794,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,694,379. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.92. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $24.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $597.02. 24,702,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,455,871. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $575.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $603.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Microsoft stock traded up $9.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $435.28. 30,732,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,372,060. Microsoft has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $468.35. The company has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $384.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

