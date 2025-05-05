Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 1,844 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Ariston Services Group raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

VB opened at $221.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.25. The company has a market cap of $220.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

