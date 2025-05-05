Benjamin Edwards Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,998 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 59,799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,633,565,000 after buying an additional 961,166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,425,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,868,416,000 after buying an additional 503,443 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,308,000 after buying an additional 16,414,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,672 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of VWO opened at $46.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

