Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $50,280,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,049,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,193,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $808,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,057,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,003.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,041.00.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $977.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $839.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $968.74. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $202.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,252.20. This trade represents a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah Black sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.23, for a total transaction of $562,257.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,418.44. This trade represents a 58.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,107 shares of company stock worth $18,591,520 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

