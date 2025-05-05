Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,658 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 150,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 713,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 227,413 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $33.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1576 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

