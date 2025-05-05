Benjamin Edwards Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,930 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2364 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.