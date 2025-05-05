Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 3,906 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,598,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 269,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $103.03 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

