Bellevue Group AG Buys Shares of 8,100 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 277,827 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,393 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 244,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ross Moat sold 23,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $651,016.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,808.30. This trade represents a 71.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 21,254 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $572,795.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,892.55. This represents a 44.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,548 shares of company stock worth $5,210,745. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.49 and a beta of 0.07.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

