Bellevue Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,841,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,548,000 after acquiring an additional 218,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,991,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 278,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,813,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after buying an additional 995,586 shares during the period. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after buying an additional 438,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX opened at $7.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. The company had revenue of $695.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gautam Patel sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,808,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,099,085.40. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $41,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,628,045.15. This trade represents a 9.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.