Bearing Point Capital LLC Invests $593,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after acquiring an additional 55,998 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,694,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,676,000 after acquiring an additional 666,900 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,000. Finally, AmeriServ Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,063,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $520.71 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.70.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.