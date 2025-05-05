Bearing Point Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,000 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

PHYS stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $26.36.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

