Bearing Point Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,175 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.22.

Exelon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EXC opened at $46.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

