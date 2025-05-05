Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 64,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Asana by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. JMP Securities set a $22.00 target price on Asana in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASAN

Insider Activity

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $263,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 716,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,053,617.40. The trade was a 2.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 50,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,398,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,151,226.24. This trade represents a 0.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743 and have sold 389,842 shares valued at $7,820,003. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.