Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $1.88 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,459,767 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,531,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,745,264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $520,450,000 after purchasing an additional 823,656 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $352,572,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Western Digital by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,397,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $202,603,000 after purchasing an additional 478,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,980,047 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $177,700,000 after buying an additional 586,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $44.69 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.98. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Western Digital from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.65.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

