Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 12,734 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,734 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $739,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Lumentum by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $7,052,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $170,154.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,799.84. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LITE opened at $62.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.18. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Lumentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.