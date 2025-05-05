Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 39,800 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,138,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,796,000 after purchasing an additional 242,315 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 112,819 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after acquiring an additional 41,466 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 747,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,553,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 398,916 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

In related news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $7,096,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,846,490 shares in the company, valued at $97,122,238.80. This represents a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. The trade was a 38.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,837,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,297,650 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KDP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

