Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $1.60 Million in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

