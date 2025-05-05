Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $1.57 Million Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 118.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 227,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 34,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Claiborne P. Deming bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,660,801.97. This represents a 5.67 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu purchased 1,573 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,635.50. The trade was a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUR. Truist Financial downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

View Our Latest Report on MUR

Murphy Oil Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of MUR stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.68. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.