Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 23,382 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

TransUnion Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $85.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

TransUnion declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $83,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,610.83. The trade was a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $174,342.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,095,112.82. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,021 shares of company stock worth $359,761. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

