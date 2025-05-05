Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 16,100 Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Autoliv by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,800,000 after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 568,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,350,000 after buying an additional 85,732 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $94.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average is $94.15. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $129.38.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 32.22%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $569,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,062.30. This represents a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $39,638.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 685 shares in the company, valued at $67,712.25. This trade represents a 36.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALV. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Daiwa America upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

