Barrick Gold (GOLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Barrick Gold to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. On average, analysts expect Barrick Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GOLD opened at $18.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the gold and copper producer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

