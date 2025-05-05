Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $350.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.95% from the stock’s previous close.
TEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.29.
Atlassian Stock Performance
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Atlassian
In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.58, for a total transaction of $475,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 201,657 shares in the company, valued at $63,033,945.06. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total value of $177,261.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,272,475.36. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,786 shares of company stock valued at $62,156,182 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,042 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 21.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,175,000 after buying an additional 616,071 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,171,000 after buying an additional 1,777,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17,941.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
